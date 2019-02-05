Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

This Season of Angels

What the Bible Reveals about Angelic Encounters

Renowned Bible teacher and prophecy expert, Perry Stone, reveals the significance of angels and their connection to major prophetic seasons.

Incorporating deep truths from Scripture, and even personal supernatural experiences from his own life, THIS SEASON OF ANGELS peels away the veil of mystery from the subject of angels to reveal their divine missions. Perry also devotes a chapter to answering twenty controversial questions about angels others may be afraid to tackle. THIS SEASON OF ANGELS will leave you feeling refreshed, more informed, and even more protected by God.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Theology / Angelology & Demonology

On Sale: October 8th 2019

Price: $14.99 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9781546035282

