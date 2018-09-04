Angels Among Us

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Based on over forty years of study and experience, bestselling author and internationally known minister Perry Stone explores the significance of angels and how they are activated during major prophetic seasons.

 

 

Incorporating deep truths from Scripture, and even personal supernatural experiences from his own life, THIS SEASON OF ANGELS peels away the veil of mystery from the subject of angels to reveal their divine missions. Perry also devotes a chapter to answering twenty controversial questions about angels others may be afraid to tackle. THIS SEASON OF ANGELS will leave you feeling refreshed, more informed, and even more protected by God.

What's Inside

Perry Stone

Meet The Author: Perry Stone

PERRY STONE is the bestselling author of numerous books, including The Code of the Holy Spirit and How to Interpret Dreams and Visions. He directs one of America’s fastest-growing ministries, The Voice of Evangelism. An international evangelist, Perry holds a BA in theology from Covenant Life Christian College. He lives in Cleveland, Tennessee, with his wife, Pam.

Discover More

Reader Reviews

