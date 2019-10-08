World of Reading Por Amor al Fútbol

What does the world’s greatest soccer player love about the game? The same things that you and I do! Speed, teamwork, dribbling, passing, taking your best shot–and making a G-O-O-A-A-A-L!





Join Pelé, world champion soccer star, as he celebrates the kick and thrill of his favorite sport. Artist Frank Morrison sets up the play with two dynamic visual stories: Pelé’s inspiring rise to fame, and a young fan’s efforts to follow in his hero’s speedy footsteps. Together, words and pictures deliver all the fun and excitement of a closely matched game.