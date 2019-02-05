Discover Pastor Paula’s strength throughout her inspiring faith journey as well as your own spiritual gifts as you read her honest and stirring story.





Early in Paula’s life, she didn’t know God, but there was always a pull to something greater. Once she prayed for salvation at the age of eighteen, Paula finally understood the meaning of grace and purpose, and realized God had been taking care of her the whole time.Paula shares her journey of faith in SOMETHING GREATER, what she calls “a love letter to God from a messed up Mississippi girl.” She details feeling led to a higher calling as a child, how she came to serve others as a female pastor, and what led to being asked to become spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump.SOMETHING GREATER will encourage readers to know and understand the “something greater” that is in all of them, and will teach them how to cling to Jesus Christ in times of need and abundance.