Paula White-Cain

Paula White-Cain is the senior Pastor of New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Florida, and the spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump. She hosts Paula White Today, and is a renowned life coach, bestselling author, and highly sought after motivational speaker. Paula’s commitment to humanity is felt worldwide as she reaches out through numerous charities and compassion ministries, fulfilling her mission and call to transform lives, heal hearts, and win souls. She lives in the Orlando area with her husband, Jonathan Cain.

