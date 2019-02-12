Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Paula White-Cain
Paula White-Cain is the senior Pastor of New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Florida, and the spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump. She hosts Paula White Today, and is a renowned life coach, bestselling author, and highly sought after motivational speaker. Paula’s commitment to humanity is felt worldwide as she reaches out through numerous charities and compassion ministries, fulfilling her mission and call to transform lives, heal hearts, and win souls. She lives in the Orlando area with her husband, Jonathan Cain.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Something Greater
Discover Pastor Paula's strength throughout her inspiring faith journey as well as your own spiritual gifts as you read her honest and stirring story.Early in…