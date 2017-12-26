Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
First Year Baby Care (2016)
The "Owner's Manual" You Need for Your Baby's First Year
Babies Didn’t Come with Instructions…Until Now!Read More
Keep this easy-to-use book handy, so you can get the latest medical advice whenever you need help!
It provides up-to-date medical information to guide you through your baby’s first year.
It includes the latest information on newborn screening, well-baby checkups, vaccination schedules, and expanded information on nutrition, including how to prevent food allergies and childhood obesity.
You’ll find complete information on the daily basics of baby care.
For example: bathing, diapering, and breast- or formula-feeding your baby, and baby exercises. Plus, the latest information on these important issues:
Breastfeeding for working mothers
Car seat and crib safety
Childproofing your home
Circumcision
Day care options
Diaper choices
Environmental hazards
Making homemade baby food
Monthly developmental milestones
Prebiotics, probiotics, and fatty acids
Traveling with your baby
The expanded medical care section covers 40 different emergencies and illnesses.
Each topic includes what you need to know, supplies you will need, typical symptoms, what to check, information on when to get professional help, and step-by-step instruction on how to treat at home. Some of the topics covered are:
Colic
Gastroesophageal reflux
Head trauma
Infant and child CPR
Influenza
Seizures
Thrush
Whooping cough
