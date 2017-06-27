Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
They Say You're Crazy
How The World's Most Powerful Psychiatrists Decide Who's Normal
The inside story of the process by which the mental-health elite judge us all
How are decisions made about who is normal? As a former consultant to those who construct the “bible of the mental-health professions,” the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), Paula Caplan offers and insider’s look at the process by which decisions about abnormality are made. Cutting through the professional psycho-babble, Caplan clearly assesses the astonishing extent to which scientific methods and evidence are disregarded as the handbook is developed. A must read for consumers and practitioners of the mental-health establishment, which through its creation of potentially damaging interpretations and labels, has the power to alter our lives in devastating ways.
Trade Paperback
