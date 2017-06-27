Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Paula J. Caplan

Paula J. Caplan, Ph.D., chosen by the American Psychological Association as an “eminent woman psychologist,” is the author of the bestselling The Myth of Women’s Masochism and Don’t Blame Mother, among other books. She is a clinical and research psychologist.
