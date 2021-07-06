With How to Be Golden, Paula Bernstein has crafted the perfect tribute to an American icon. In a format that parses through the entire century of Betty's life and career, this lively book informs us about her incredible past, and provides life lessons that we, too, can use to Betty-er ourselves.—Jim Colucci, author of "Golden Girls Forever: An Unauthorized Look Behind the Lanai"

The world doesn't deserve Betty White, but thankfully, she shares her wisdom, humor and compassion with us all. Paula Bernstein's joyful book brims with priceless life lessons from an unconventional woman who blazed trails while marching to her own beat. Indeed, we should all ask ourselves: What would Betty do?—Erin Carlson, author of "Queen Meryl" and "I'll Have What She's Having"

What a fun tribute to an American icon! Paula's book is insightful, and funny, just like the incomparable Betty White herself!—Alexi Pappas, Olympic Runner and author of "Bravey"

It’s obvious that we could all learn a thing or ten from the incredible Betty White. Thankfully, the funny and delightful Paula Bernstein has compiled a whole book of gorgeous lessons gleaned from the life of this spectacular talent. Get this book ASAP and buy an extra copy for your favorite person. Betty’s wisdom is universal. —Sara Benincasa, author of “Real Artists Have Day Jobs” and “Agorafabulous!”

I had no idea that the same woman who often played sweet, naive characters on TV was actually a brave feminist trailblazer in real life. This fun book captures Betty's positive outlook on life, and explains the reason she continues to be such an icon.—Melissa Maerz, author of "Alright, Alright, Alright: The Oral History of Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused"

How to Be Golden is as delightful as its subject matter, Betty White. Even as a lifelong student of Betty, I learned a lot, and was inspired along the way by her life so fully lived—Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, New York Times bestselling author of “Seinfeldia,” “Mary and Lou and Rhoda and Ted,” and “When Women Invented Television”

Anyone who grew up watching Betty White on The Mary Tyler Moore Show or Hot in Cleveland or, of course, The Golden Girls, knows her ageless energy, beauty, sweet demeanor and bawdy humor. This book makes it clear her pioneering ways in the world of television and in the characters she plays are no joke –her humor, resilience, and refusal to live up to tired stereotypes at all stages of her career prove her to be an inspirational role model for all of us.—Lauren Marino, author of “What Would Dolly Do?” and “Bookish Broads”

If you’re looking for a new spiritual guide, have you considered Betty White, patron saint of common sense and double entendres? Let Paula Bernstein initiate you into the mysteries of all things Betty. —Gavin Edwards, New York Times bestselling author of “The Tao of Bill Murray"

In a winning combination of genres, Paula Bernstein fuses biography, trivia, and life lessons to tell the story of Betty White— just when we need White's advice, wisdom, and sunny outlook the most! The life she’s led can inspire us all.—Kate Aurthur, Editor-at-Large, Variety

Everyone loves Betty White and after reading Paula Bernstein's How to Be Golden it'd be impossible not to absolutely idolize the sitcom star. Bernstein's tome is a lovely and sweet blend of biography and advice where Betty's voice is loud and clear. One of the quintessential stars of any age shines through in a loving story you'll want to return to as you navigate life. A definite golden joy on its own! —Kristen Lopez, IndieWire TV Editor