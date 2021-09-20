In SWING AND A HIT, O'Neill elaborates on his ten hitting principles, memories and lessons—one element of hitting for each inning (and one extra) of a baseball game. Here, O’Neill, with his peppery temperament, describes what he did as a hitter, how he adjusted to pitchers, how he shored up his confidence, how he battled with umpires and (water coolers) and what advice he would give to current hitters.