Free shipping on orders $35+

Gardening in the Pacific Northwest
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Gardening in the Pacific Northwest

The Complete Homeowner's Guide

by Paul Bonine

by Amy Campion

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 27, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Dec 27, 2017

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781604698367

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Regional / Pacific Northwest (or, Wa)

Description

A must-have growing guide for gardeners in the Pacific Northwest

A gardener’s plant choices and garden style are inextricably linked to the place they call home. In order to grow a flourishing garden, every gardener must know the specifics of their region’s climate, soil, and geography. Gardening in the Pacific Northwest, by regional gardening experts Paul Bonine and Amy Campion, is comprehensive, enthusiastic, and accessible to gardeners of all levels. It features information on site and plant selection, soil preparation and maintenance, and basic design principles. Plant profiles highlight the region’s best perennials, shrubs, trees, and vines. Color photographs throughout show wonderful examples of Northwest garden style. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“Concise, witty, and pertinent content from our region’s most notable horticulturists.” —Daniel J. Hinkley, author, plant collector, and lecturer

“Useful for libraries in the massive region of the U.S. that extends from the Pacific Northwest coast all the way east to the Rockies.” —Booklist

“A handy primer to anyone new to Northwest gardening.” —Sunset

“Covers everything that you would ever need to know about the nuances of gardening in this amazing region we all call home.” —The Oregonian

“A game changer for so many gardeners in our region, both beginning and experienced.” —Danger Garden

“Beautiful. . . . if you like what you see here you’ll LOVE the rest of the book!” —Garden Therapy
Read More Read Less