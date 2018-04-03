"I love Dr. Patti's message to the world! Sexual-abuse survivors heal and become victorious! In this battle zone of sexual abuse with pain, hardship, and discomfort, these beautiful goddesses found their freedom and became victorious by walking in their honesty, truth, and vulnerability. When we reveal our wounds, we heal and we help others heal. Owning your scars isn't shameful at all, in fact wearing them is very liberating and freeing. That's exactly what Invisible Girls did for one of my best friends, and it saved her life. Invisible Girls: Speaking The Truth About Sexual Abuse is a form of art that makes the unseen visible. It is a tale of the refusal to be broken, the determination to become whole and victorious."

—Madison Jaye

"Invisible Girls speaks the truth of sexual abuse like no other book has dared. Through these young voices, and Dr. Patti's interwoven love and guidance, we experience the extraordinary resilience of those who have lived through the unspeakable "

--Lyn Mikel Brown, author of Packaging Girlhood, Raising Their Voices, and Meeting at the Crossroads—Lyn Mikel Brown, author of Packaging Girlhood, Raising Their Voices, and Meeting at the Crossroads

"If you are a teenage girl, this book may save your life. Invisible Girls will help you see the truth."

--Karrie Higgens, author of Invisible Insurrection

"This book gives girls who have gone through the unspeakable (and survived!) the rare possibility of raising their voices loud and clear, like we have never heard before. Invisible Girls show us the way to recovery."

—Eva Vives, writer and director of All About Nina

"Thanks to Feuereisen's expertise, thoughtful advice, and ability to speak directly to the girls, Invisible Girls has created a space for girls to tell their stories and break through the walls of silence and begin to heal."

—Katie Feifer, Voices and Faces Project

"These voices of young abuse survivors, and Dr. Patti's compassionate insights, make this the important book for anyone who wants to begin to understand the trauma of sexual abuse and how girls and young women survive and thrive after the crime."

—Scott Berkowitz, president of RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network)

"An excellent book for the adolescent girl and young woman who has been abused."

—Psych Central

"Until now we have not heard the voices of teen girls quite like this. In this work, the author offers us a glimpse into the worlds of teenaged girls and young women who are abuse survivors. These young women tell their stories of incest, date rape, acquaintance rape, and mentor abuse. The stories deserve to be heard. The truth hurts, but it also heals."

—Canadian Women's Health Network

"Invisible Girls is remarkable.... Myths are debunked and survivors and their allies are guided toward a beautiful path of healing."

—Girls Coalition of Greater Boston

"I highly recommend Invisible Girls if you are a survivor of sexual violence, or know someone who is. . . . A fantastic resource."

—Rachna Goel, Jane Doe Advocacy Center