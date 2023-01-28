Free shipping on orders $35+

The Beer Geek Handbook
The Beer Geek Handbook

Living a Life Ruled by Beer

by Patrick Dawson

Illustrated by Greg Kletsel

On Sale

May 3, 2016

Page Count

192 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612125329

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Beverages / Alcoholic / Beer

Description

Does the beer buyer at the liquor store ask your advice? Do you understand the difference between a turbid and a single infusion mash? Do you travel with a tulip glass handy? Have you even eaten ramen just to afford a vintage Cantillon gueuze? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you may be a Beer Geek and in need of this hilarious guide. Patrick Dawson provides everything you need to fully live a life ruled by beer, from the Ten Beer Geek Commandments and the Beer Geek Hall of Fame to guidance on what to drink, how and where to drink it, how to gracefully correct an uninformed bartender, where to buy “geek goods,” how to flawlessly execute a beer tasting, how to plan the ultimate beer-centric vacation, and much more. Includes quizzes to help you determine your level of geekery, as well as witty illustrations by Greg Kletsel.

