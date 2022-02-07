Livid
Livid

A Scarpetta Novel

by Patricia Cornwell

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781538726624

USD: $31  /  CAD: $39

ON SALE: October 25th 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Crime

PAGE COUNT: 480

A #1 New York Times bestselling author returns with a new thriller.

Praise

“Dr. Kay Scarpetta, who keeps us coming back to Patricia Cornwell’s sprawling crime novels, is one tough broad.”—New York Times Book Review
“Scarpetta is brilliant, compassionate and humble, excelling in her profession and in diplomacy."—Library Journal, Starred Review for Autopsy
Patricia Cornwell is a “masterful mysterian.”—Kirkus Reviews
“Everyone knows Scarpetta; she has the wit, intelligence, and strength that any forensic sleuth should own. This never-stop action plot is yet another gift to readers from Patricia Cornwell-a literary artist that is never going to stop writing some of the best and most memorable thrillers out there.”—Suspense Magazine
"Cornwell’s demonic plot shifts and changes almost page by page, so the reader’s spun round not knowing what to believe.”—Providence Journal, Praise for Depraved Heart
Kay Scarpetta