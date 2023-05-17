Pie Every Day

RECIPES AND SLICES OF LIFE

by PAT WILLARD

A LGONQUIN B OOKS OF C HAPEL H ILL 1997

Published by

ALGONQUIN BOOKS OF CHAPEL HILL

Post Office Box 2225

Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27515-2225

a division of

WORKMAN PUBLISHING

225 Varick Street

New York, New York 10014

©1997 by Pat Willard.

All rights reserved.

Published simultaneously in Canada by Thomas Allen & Son Limited.

Design by Nancy Loggins Gonzalez.

Illustrations by Judy Pedersen.

Line drawings by Billy Kelly.

Grateful acknowledgment is made to the following for permission to reprint their recipes:

"Mississippi Mud Pie" from As Easy as Pie by Susan G. Purdy, ©1984 by Susan G. Purdy, reprinted by permission of Scribner, a division of Simon & Schuster.

"Sweet Potato Pie" from Soul Food by Sheila Ferguson, ©1989 by Sheila Ferguson, reprinted by permission of Grove/Atlantic, Inc.

LIBRARY OF CONGRESS CATALOGING-IN-PUBLICATION DATA IS AVAILABLE FOR A PREVIOUS EDITION OF THIS WORK.

eISBN 9781565128132

A CKNOWLEDGMENTS

I would like to express my deep appreciation to Carl G. Sontheimer, president of the Cuisinart Cooking Club, Inc., for an afternoon of fine conversation and for granting me permission to adapt recipes from the club's magazine, The Pleasures of Cooking. I would also like to thank the current editors at Farm Journal for permission to use recipes from their 1965 cookbook, the Complete Pie Cookbook.

This book wouldn't have been written without my mom's good cooking skills, the years of teaching (and eating) given to me by Andy Birsh, and all the friends and relatives who gave me recipes and kindly let me stuff them with pie. For their constant support, I would especially like to thank Dan Cullen and Mary Chris Welch, Kathleen Cromwell, my sister, Sue, my brother, Joe, my editor, Shannon Ravenel, for her patient guidance through the intricacies of the English language, and finally, and very deeply, Sallie Gouverneur, who didn't laugh when I told her I'd been thinking a lot about pies.

Thank you all with love.

I N HONOR OF MY P OP , J OHN J. W ILLARD , AND C HRIS'S M OM , S ALLY S EIDMAN

M ARCH 1996

W ITH LOVE TO C HRIS

Pies at the BarTen

To know the right woman is a liberal education.

—E LBERT H UBBARD, FROM T HE R OYCROFT D ICTIONARY AND B OOK OF E PIGRAMS

When I got married, I moved to a small town in Ohio called Ravenna where my husband, Chris, was a reporter for the county newspaper. Before I married I was writing a novel and working as a community organizer down in Atlanta, Georgia. But afterward, when all the boxes and hand-me-down furniture were packed into the small attic rooms of our first apartment, I had to find a job. After months of applying for the few jobs that fit my background, I settled in as the morning waitress at the BarTen Restaurant. It was considered one of the best positions in town, and I got the job only because the newspaper's photographer was a favorite customer and had vouched for my worthiness. I liked the job because it rescued us financially, but more because it gave me time in the afternoons to write. My shift started at seven, when the farmers came in for eggs, and coffee fortified with whiskey, and ended shortly after two, when the county judge from the courthouse across the street finished his turtle soup.

Unlike the afternoon and evening waitresses, I was expected to do some food preparation and to help cook breakfast when Senia or Anna, the cooks (both well into their seventies), were busy preparing the day's specials. In my family, being a good cook was considered a natural part of life, so in no time I was skillfully poaching eggs, flipping hash, and folding omelets. I liked being in the kitchen early in the morning and watching the hungry men and women smelling of dirt and hay plow through the breakfasts I made for them. While Senia and Anna told me stories about their lives, I fell into the quiet, peaceful rhythm of the work. Between the good talk and the simple food we served, by the time my shift ended, I felt, on most days, ready for the writing I was doing at home. But what I really longed to do, from the first day I began at the BarTen, was to learn to make pies the way Betty made them.

Betty was the midday waitress. She arrived at ten with her husband and unmarried son trailing behind her, all bearing trays of freshly baked pies. She had the best station in the restaurant—the one in front by the bar where all the lawyers and businesspeople liked to sit. She left promptly at two, when her husband came back to pick her up. Dressed in a neat white pantsuit, her white hair a flurry of curls, Betty smoked and gossiped through the workday. A good Christian woman with a husband who had his own trucking business, she didn't much need anyone's approval. She was not well liked by the staff because she had a rigid authority about her; cool and efficient, she gave the impression that she was a waitress above the pack. Betty grew to like me despite my college degree and sometimes strange opinions, but mostly, I think, because she knew I wasn't after her son the way she was convinced the evening waitress (a tramp, if Betty ever saw one living and breathing) was. When I finally got to know her well enough to ask her how to make a pie, she chalked up my ignorance to being a young city bride and wrote down the recipe for an all-purpose crust, including as a bonus the trick for a creamy custard filling.

It was as if I had just been given the secret to a long and happy life. The recipe was written surreptitiously on the back of a check (so that the others in the kitchen wouldn't see) and slipped to me at the end of my shift while I was putting on my coat. On my way home, I stopped at the grocery store and bought lard, eggs, and cornstarch. I forgot about everything else except what I was about to do. I kept thinking about the banana cream pie I was going to present to my husband that night, envisioning the swirling mass of meringue peaks on top and my husband's blissful face when he cut into it. At a time when we were still trying to find our footing together, the idea struck me as an essential equation that went something like this:

My husband loves pies + I learn to make pies = We will be forever one

So I hugged my bags of groceries and secret recipe and hurried home. For the rest of the afternoon I worked on that pie. At first, the dough stuck to the rolling pin, but eventually I rolled it out and got it somehow into the pie plate that I had received as a wedding present but had not taken out of the box until that day. The filling thickened, the bananas were ripe. Everything, it seemed, was coming out right.

Since the filling had to sit for a few hours, I planned to put the meringue on just before dinner and let it brown while we ate. When Chris came home, he brought a few of his coworkers with him. We made a pitcher of martinis and sat out on our small roof deck. I sat there very pleased with myself and my secret, anxious for the other men to leave us alone. But another pitcher of drinks was mixed and somehow five of us sat down to eat the dinner I had prepared for Chris and me. Though I remembered to add the pie's meringue before I began serving, I forgot to take the pie out of the oven until I saw smoke pouring from the loose oven door. I ran to open it but it was too late; the meringue was a sooty mess.

This was the first important lesson I learned about pie-making—a blemished pie can almost always be salvaged. The bottom and custard were still okay, and the unsuspecting guests went on talking as I quickly spooned off some of the more burned bananas and meringue, whipped up more egg whites, and this time stood right in front of the oven window while the meringue browned lightly. I brought the pie to the table, gave the men strong cups of coffee, then cut into the pie with a knife dipped in hot water. After they took their first bite, I watched their faces melt with satisfied pleasure. When our guests finally left, the pie was nearly gone. Chris greedily scooped up the remains of the custard and broken pieces of crust from the bottom of the pie plate.

I made pie after pie after that, learning from Betty how to make a lattice top, a graham crust, gravy for savory pies. She taught me about the different types of flour and fat she used for flaky, short, and cobbler crusts. One day at the BarTen Senia overheard Betty and I talking about pies and there ensued a heated discussion about vegetable shortening versus butter. Senia was for butter and pure lard; Betty swore by Crisco. I tried both and sided with Senia that butter gives crust more taste. My choice caused a breach in my friendship with Betty for a while. It seemed that although recipes for pie crusts are fairly standard and simple, there are as many opinions about quantity and method as there are bakers in the country. Even the wife of the restaurant owner, a very regal but sickly woman named Dotty roused herself when she heard about the goings-on from her husband to come down and give her opinion. She was a peacemaker in that her sweet crust was made with margarine, which produces a substantial, but less flaky, crust.

I gradually realized that every woman in town knew how to make a pie and most could do it with their eyes closed. As far as they were concerned, I was just doing what I was supposed to as a novice wife with a hungry husband to feed and a household to run. For me, though, making pies remained simply a pleasurable way of marking time. Yet even as I smiled at the quaintness of measuring a woman's worth by the quality of her crust, I began to see a certain strength in it. Betty made her daily allotment of twelve pies while babysitting her grandson, straightening up her house, and packing a hefty lunch for her husband. She gave hardly a thought to making pies. It was just something she did along with everything else. And yet it gave her a great deal of pride and pleasure to be known for her marvelous creations. No one who ate her pies thought of them simply as desserts. Rather, her pies were recognized as a symbol of a tradition passed on from one woman to the next. When I asked her how she managed to bake a dozen pies every morning, she shrugged and looked at me as if I were truly as foolish as she thought I was, with my education and funny opinions. "There's nothing to it," she said. "You just do it."

Later that year, after my husband was accepted into graduate school, we packed up and moved to New York City. I soon found a job helping to produce a newsletter that published restaurant reviews. I took cooking lessons from some of the best chefs in the city, ate in their restaurants, and attended their lectures. Yet what I learned from them was simply a variation on what I had gathered in the kitchen of the BarTen, especially from Betty. Making different kinds of pies had taught me about sauces, spices, flours, and fats. Pies could be fancy and elegant or humble and quick; they could feed two romantic souls or a pack of wolves. What I had learned about pies stuck with me for life.

The other day my youngest son sat at the kitchen counter struggling through his homework. My other son came in for lunch, followed by one of our dogs and my husband; a football got tossed around while math questions were shouted above the barking dog and brotherly taunts. Farther down the counter, I calmly pressed the rolling pin over the top of the wax paper and concentrated on the dough spreading below the sheet. It was this, I thought, that Betty taught me. Here I was, hundreds of miles away, far from a farm and in another life, with career and family crowding in on me, and I was doing nothing more special than finding a certain bit of harmony in the making of a pie.

All Kinds of Crusts

Fear always springs from ignorance.

—R ALPH W ALDO E MERSON , "T HE A MERICAN S CHOLAR"

If pies could be made without crusts, more people would bake them. A good crust should be flaky, hardy enough to hold the filling, and tender enough to bite into easily. It should not intrude on the flavor of the filling, yet it should have its own subtle characteristics that complement what it is holding. Given these criteria, it's no wonder that, though composed of the simplest ingredients, a fine pie crust is considered one of the most difficult culinary feats to achieve.

And it doesn't help matters much that when you pick up a cookbook and turn to the section on pies, there is always a paragraph or two about just how hard it is. Yet in the same breath, it's intimated that all good cooks make good crusts as a matter of course.

All of which is cruel, defeating, and so untrue. Even Betty, making her dozen pies a day for the BarTen, would bring in a stinker or two. (We called them dog pies for the dog who lived in the back alley and would pull the pies from the trash and eat them.) In the time I knew her, Betty brought in pies that exemplified everything that can go wrong with a crust. There were soggy messes or pale and undercooked crusts that tasted like glue paste. Particularly memorable was the coconut cream pie that couldn't be cut. When the best kitchen knives couldn't break through the bottom crust, the filling was finally scooped out and served as pudding.

With pie crusts, even professional chefs have to admit there's a certain amount of fate and a dash of magic involved. To assure everything comes out right, the flour should be fresh, the fat chilled, and the cook should have nothing more in mind than the task at hand. Have all that and there's an even chance something will happen to spoil it—like the weather (is it humid? is it dry? is it hot?) or the phases of the moon (a proper old wife once repeated to me an old wives' tale about the hazards of mixing dough during the full moon). One time in Ohio, Chris and I were taken by the newspaper's resident gourmet and a few of his friends to what was reputed to be the finest restaurant in the central part of the state—the dining room of a Sheraton Hotel. It served very traditional haute French cuisine in a large, formal room with crystal chandeliers, uncomfortably tiny gold chairs, and a small orchestra that played dance music. We started with aperitifs and appetizers and proceeded to such entrées as beef Wellington and roast leg of veal in a truffle sauce, all accompanied by a few lovely bottles of rich red wine. The meal ended with brandy and desserts—for me a tarte Tatin and a much-needed cup of strong coffee. The chef, a tall, rotund man, dressed all in white, had been making his rounds through the dining room, but by the time he came to our table, we were just finishing dessert. He saw the remains of the apple tart on my plate and asked me why I hadn't finished it. I replied that, after such a hefty meal, I was simply full. But that wasn't good enough. He tasted the tart and exclaimed it a disaster. The apples were too sharp, and the crust, "Ach!" he said. "The crust. It's a disgrace." What did I know? It was my stomach that was aching, not my taste buds. But then he gave the reason for this perceived disaster in our midst. "Well, of course, our pastry chef is a woman and she must be ovulating." He walked away from our table, perfectly satisfied. Deeply offended by his sexist remark, I never went back to his restaurant.

And yet underneath the chef's stupid statement was a grain of truth. A good crust is something to be wondered at by man and woman, like modern-day alchemy.

People did not used to be so picky about how their crusts came out. When the first European settlers came to America, the pie recipes they brought with them called for crusts that acted as cooking pots. As dense and tasty as baked clay, the pastry that surrounded the first American pies was broken apart to get at what was inside. If it could be eaten at all, it was because the gravy and juices on the interior had softened it until it could be used like a biscuit to sop up the remains. In 1758, Dr. Acrelius, a Swedish parson visiting America, wrote back to his family that he had been served an abundance of apple pie whose crust "is not broken if a wagon wheel goes over it."

The English settlers often used suet, or solidified rendered drippings from meat, for their crusts. When baked, this kind of dough turns a wonderful golden color but is as hard as plasterboard and has a strong animal taste. My grandmother, who came to this country from Ireland, made the mistake of preparing her first American blueberry pie with a crust that was made of suet. It was winter when she started working as the cook for a wealthy family that lived in a mansion on the Main Line in Philadelphia. Every time they asked for something she had never heard of, she'd run across the lawn to the next house and ask her second cousin, who was the cook there (that's how she got her position in the first place). Cousin Mary would explain what it was they wanted her to do and Grandmom would hurry back with some semblance of a recipe in her head. But the blueberry pie was requested in the summer at the family's beach house in Cape May, New Jersey. There was no one there to ask except the parlor maid, who could only say a pie had a crust that held the berries, and some sugar should be sprinkled on top. Grandmom, who never exactly followed a recipe in her life (and never used measuring spoons, either; she used her palm, cupped tightly or loosely, depending on the measurement), thought it all sounded easy enough and proceeded to make a dough the way she would for biscuits, using chilled suet cut from the Sunday roast. The pie came out looking so beautiful, she recalled, that she insisted on serving it herself, though no one tasted it until she left the room. When the plates came back to the kitchen, the little blue wedges were almost all intact.

Grandmom was not asked to make another pie again that summer and didn't know what she had done wrong until she got back to Philadelphia and told the story to Cousin Mary. She couldn't explain the failure: the berries were fresh and sweet and she'd used the best suet. "Suet!" Mary exclaimed.

"Sure," my grandmother said. "That's what makes a pastry gold."

The idea that a pie's crust should actually taste as good as its contents took hold gradually in this country. As life in America settled down a bit and the different nationalities in the New World mingled together and added to one another's culinary repertories, crusts gradually improved. With proper kitchens set up in more permanent homes and less worry about the wolf at the door, cooks began to try to match the flavor of the crust to the richness of the meat and fruit that the countryside provided as fillings. New England cookbooks from the late eighteenth century list a number of concoctions called "turn under pies" or (even better) "humbug pies." These were, very simply, fruit sweetened with molasses and cooked in a dish covered on top by a single crust. Before it was served, the crust was cracked open and stirred into the filling. Now we call these dishes pandowdies and preparing them is a good way to practice crust-making techniques. You get the benefit of learning how to handle dough without the performance anxiety, and you still end up with a wonderful dessert!

What we have come to think of as the standard, proper crust was what our ancestors would make only on special occasions. In the past, ordinary pies, the kind that were made almost every day in kitchens across the country, were deemed successful if they did not crumble when you bit into them. Pies were often made in batches through the week and stored in pie chests—or "safes"—those now very expensive little cupboards you see in decorated "country" kitchens. Pies were the original convenience food, relied upon for a quick snack. In the BarTen, Betty and the other women cooks all said they were taught to make pies when they were as young as six years old. Except for Anna, who grew up in a small town in Italy and landed in Ohio as a war bride (only to be abandoned by her husband as soon as she arrived), they were all raised on farms where pies were eaten first thing in the morning. The members of the household grabbed slices and ate them while going about their early chores. Everybody had another slice at the midday meal and again in the afternoon as a snack, all slices washed down with coffee from a forever brewing pot. A cake might or might not be made for dessert with either lunch or dinner, but there was always pie.

This was because pies were easy to transport and because anything could be folded into a crust—seasonal fruit, preserves, custards, or leftovers. For an everyday, workhorse kind of pie, the crust had to be substantial and, to this end, most old-fashioned crust recipes called for vegetable shortening, such as Crisco, or lard. These kinds of fats make a dense crust that is, while less flaky, still delicious and easy to bite into. Denser still, but with a strong following among old pie cooks, is the hot-water crust. Contrary to everything you have ever heard about making crust, the fat in this recipe is stirred into boiling water to a creamy paste, then mixed with the flour; the result is a very strong crust, particularly good for juicy or heavy fillings.

But pies for company, for church dinners, and for town fairs were another matter altogether. In parts of the country where farm fairs and church suppers were popular, the makers of pies brought to be auctioned off or sold could be identified by the decoration on the upper crust. Local families were known by a particular way they had with spirals or an intricate weave or an extra frill around the edge or a complicated layering of decorative dough shapes. Yellowed photographs in old magazines and cookbooks show pies that look like fancy Parisian hats or witty visual puns from Marcel Duchamp.

As modern life took over, however, homemade pie production began to fall by the wayside. What I think of as the demise of the country's pie culture happened when women started to leave the home to go to work. With no more time to make a dozen workday pies, women began to replace their family's morning pie slice with packaged Danish pastry, and other sorts of convenience food began to fill in the gaps throughout the rest of the day. When the urge came on to make a pie, women now felt that their efforts had to be special, that they had to make one of those fair pies instead of a regular pie, and that's when all the crust heartaches began. Cooks had gotten out of the habit of making crusts and, when they did try, their expectations were higher than they needed to be. Manufacturers, quick to pick up on this national distress, marched in with premade pie shells and crust mixes that, while acceptable, did not erase the memories of truly delicious, homemade crust.

The solution to modern crust anxiety lies with the food processor. Crusts truly made "by hand" taste slightly more delicate, but that's almost beside the point. Given a tub of fresh-picked fruit and a certain look in my family's eyes, I'll pull out the processor any day. There's a trick to using the processor that follows closely the principle for mixing dough by hand, and no matter what the purists say, once followed the results are just as exquisite.

B Y P ROCESSOR . Start with everything thoroughly chilled, from the flour to the processor's work bowl and metal blade. If you think far enough ahead, put everything in the refrigerator overnight; if not, place the flour, the work bowl, and the metal blade in the freezer—½ hour should be sufficient. Then proceed thus:

1. Mix the dry ingredients together in the food processor by pulsing 2 or 3 times.

2. Cut the chilled fat into small pieces and scatter on top of the dry ingredients.

3. Pulse in short, quick intervals until the flour resembles cornmeal (2 or 3 pulses should do it).

4. Sprinkle the first tablespoon of cold water through the feed tube; pulse once. Add another tablespoon; pulse again. Continue until the dough just holds together. Turn the dough out onto a sheet of plastic wrap spread on the counter. Swiftly gather the ends of the wrap together and, as you cover the dough, form it into a slightly flattened disk. (The point here is to keep the warmth of your hands away from the dough.) Refrigerate for 30 minutes to an hour.

B Y H AND . Again, everything, including the mixing bowl, should be very cold. It helps to have a pastry blender but you can also work the fat in with your fingertips. Either way, speed is of the essence.

1. Stir together the dry ingredients in a bowl.

2. Cut the fat into small pieces and quickly start mixing it with the flour until the flour resembles cornmeal.

3. Begin to sprinkle cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, over the flour-fat mixture. As you work, push the moistened part of the mixture to one side, adding to it as the rest of the mixture becomes moist.

4. When the flour mixture just about holds together, turn it out onto a floured work surface. Knead quickly with the heel of your hand until it holds together. Shape the dough into a disk, wrap it in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 30 minutes to an hour.