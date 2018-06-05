Detoxify : Get rid of the unhealthy foods and environmental factors making you sick.

: Get rid of the unhealthy foods and environmental factors making you sick. Nourish : Fuel your body with the healthy micronutrients you need to thrive.

: Fuel your body with the healthy micronutrients you need to thrive. Gather : Build your community and surround yourself with supportive, positive people.

: Build your community and surround yourself with supportive, positive people. Transform: YOU can be part of the solution. It’s a lot easier to change the world than you imagine!

31-DAY FOOD REVOLUTION is your guide to liberation from a toxic food world. Author Ocean Robbins reveals the secrets the industrialized food industry doesn’t want you to know, how specific ingredients and methods could be making you sick-and what to do about it. And he shows you how-in just 31 days-you can use the amazing power of delicious food to heal your gut, lose excess weight, and lower your risk for disease, all while contributing to a healthier planet.Ocean’s plan includes 31 simple and affordable step-by-step actions that give you a road map to healthy, ethical, and sustainable food. He breaks it down into four parts:You’ll discover amazing secrets, such as how to stop food cravings, why nuts are one of the best snack foods, time-saving habits, and how to catch dangerous ingredients hiding in food labels.In his nonjudgmental and down-to-earth way, Ocean Robbins meets you wherever you are on your personal journey with food. Then, he provides you with tools that make it easy to eat less sugar, processed foods, and unhealthy animal products-and to happily enjoy whole plant foods, and more fair trade, local, organic, and otherwise consciously sourced fare. Ocean helps you make small improvements that lead to big results. If you want to feel better, enjoy your food more, and help sustain the planet, start reading this book today. In just 31 days you can change your health for the better. And your body will thank you for the rest of your life.