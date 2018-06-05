Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ocean Robbins
Ocean Robbins is the CEO and co-founder of Food Revolution Network-one of the largest communities of healthy-eating advocates on the planet. Robbins and his community of 500,000-plus members are standing for healthy, ethical, sustainable food for all. He is the grandson of the founder of Baskin-Robbins ice cream and the son of bestselling Diet for a New America author John Robbins, and has inherited his grandfather’s skill in business as well as his father’s passion to help people and our planet.Read More
By the Author
31-Day Food Revolution
Heal your body, lose excess weight, and free yourself from toxic food with this simple guide focusing on sustainable food. 31-DAY FOOD REVOLUTION is your…