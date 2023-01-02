Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Sing a Black Girl's Song
Sing a Black Girl's Song

The Unpublished Work of Ntozake Shange

by Ntozake Shange

Edited by Imani Perry

Foreword by Tarana Burke

Regular Price $30

Regular Price $38 CAD

Hardcover
Regular Price $30

Regular Price $38 CAD

On Sale

Sep 12, 2023

Page Count

464 Pages

Publisher

Legacy Lit

ISBN-13

9780306828515

Genre

Fiction / Literary Collections / Women Authors

What's Inside

