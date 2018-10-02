Superpower Dogs: Halo

Join Halo, one of the stars of the IMAX film Superpower Dogs, as she emBARKS on a journey to become a disaster response dog in this gripping nonfiction story, perfect for fans of Max!



Dutch Shepherd puppy Halo has spent almost her whole life preparing for one job: finding people who are trapped in disaster zones. Her bond with her human partner, Fire Captain Cat, is unshakeable, and together, they can overcome any obstacle. But training to be an Urban Search and Rescue dog is tough, and it’s going to take all of Cat’s dedication and Halo’s courage to succeed.



Enhanced with breathtaking photographs and amazing canine facts, this true story of a hero’s journey from adorable puppy to skilled Urban Search and Rescue dog is proof that real life superheroes walk–and bark–among us.



