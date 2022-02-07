Permanent Distortion
Permanent Distortion

How the Financial Markets Abandoned the Real Economy Forever

by Nomi Prins

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781541789067

USD: $29  /  CAD: $37

ON SALE: October 11th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / International / Economics

PAGE COUNT: 336

The untold story of ever-growing wedge between the financial markets and the real economy, and the unprecedented crises it has caused.
 
The 21st century has produced two major financial crises and many smaller ones in between. The fallout created chaos and disruption for people at all levels of the global economy. Nomi Prins examines the consequences of the unstable economy that caused what she calls the state of Permanent Distortion; a wedge between a funhouse financial realm that thrives even in times of social and political disorder, and a struggling economic one that does not adequately meet the needs of the general population.
 
Through deep reporting and insightful analysis, Prins navigates the critical points in between the two polarities, including how the concept of "free markets" is dead, how a political power shift is bringing in a new world order, why trade wars have only just begun, and why we're in for more civil and social unrest, as a result.

What's Inside

