One Day I Shall Astonish the World

From the beloved author of Love, Nina, a poignantly funny and heartwarming story about about the ebb and flow of female friendship over half a lifetime.
Susan and Norma have been best friends for years, at first thrust together by force of circumstance (a job at The Pin Cushion, a haberdashery shop in 1990s Leicestershire) and then by force of character (neither being particularly inclined to make friends with anyone else). But now, thirty years later, faced with a husband seeking immortality and Norma out of reach on a wave of professional glory, Susan begins to wonder whether she has made the right choices about life, love, work, and, most importantly, friendship.
Nina Stibbe's new novel is the story of the wonderful and sometimes surprising path of friendship: from its conspiratorial beginnings, along its irritating wrong turns, to its final gratifying destination.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"To read a Nina Stibbe novel is to experience joy."—Elin Hilderbrand, bestselling author of 28 SUMMERS
"Stibbe turns out more perfect, sharp, unique sentences than anyone else in the game."—Caitlin Moran
"So dense with amusing detail that I thought about holding the book upside down to see if any extra funny bits might spill from the creases between the page."—New York Times Book Review
"Reliably hilarious." —Entertainment Weekly