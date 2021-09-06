One Day I Shall Astonish the World
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

One Day I Shall Astonish the World

by Nina Stibbe

Little Brown and Company Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316430340

USD: $27

ON SALE: May 3rd 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Coming Of Age

PAGE COUNT: 288

Select a format:

Hardcover
Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"To read a Nina Stibbe novel is to experience joy."—Elin Hilderbrand, bestselling author of 28 SUMMERS
"Stibbe turns out more perfect, sharp, unique sentences than anyone else in the game."—Caitlin Moran
"So dense with amusing detail that I thought about holding the book upside down to see if any extra funny bits might spill from the creases between the page."—New York Times Book Review
"Reliably hilarious." —Entertainment Weekly
Read More Read Less