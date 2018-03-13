An Almost Perfect Christmas





From the author of Love, Nina – a hilarious ode to the joys and insanities of the most wonderful time of the year



Every family has its Christmas traditions and memories, and Nina Stibbe’s is no exception. From her kitchen-phobic mother’s annual obsession with roasting the perfect turkey (an elusive dream to this day) to the quest for a perfect teacher gift (memorable for all the wrong reasons); from the tragic Christmas tree (“is it meant to look like that?”) to the acceptable formula for thank-you letters (must include Health Inquiry and Interesting Comment), Nina Stibbe captures all that is magical and maddening about the holidays.



