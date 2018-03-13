Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

An Almost Perfect Christmas

by



From the author of Love, Nina – a hilarious ode to the joys and insanities of the most wonderful time of the year

Every family has its Christmas traditions and memories, and Nina Stibbe’s is no exception. From her kitchen-phobic mother’s annual obsession with roasting the perfect turkey (an elusive dream to this day) to the quest for a perfect teacher gift (memorable for all the wrong reasons); from the tragic Christmas tree (“is it meant to look like that?”) to the acceptable formula for thank-you letters (must include Health Inquiry and Interesting Comment), Nina Stibbe captures all that is magical and maddening about the holidays.

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Marriage & Family

On Sale: November 6th 2018

Price: $13.99

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9780316415798

