A Year in the Garden
A Guided Journal
Description
“A note-takers dream. . . . These botanically themed BuJos will help you keep track of your gardens and the natural world. . . . the format is orderly but flexible to suit your style. The illustrations beg to be colored.” —Country Gardens
A Year in the Garden is for vegetable gardeners, plant fanatics, and everyone looking to track the success of their gardening year. Organized by season, it features blank monthly calendars and weekly planners, productivity tools, a dot-grid on high-quality paper, a ribbon marker, lay-flat binding, and an elastic closure. Filled with ample space for note taking and doodling, illustrations for coloring, and tons of creative exercises and prompts, it is a must have item for your gardening tool kit.
What's Inside
Praise
“The drawings are a joy and made me want to keep turning the pages to see what would appear next. Use this journal for yourself and your own garden or as a gift to clients who really like to garden.” —The Buckeye
“Plan and record your garden activities for the year ahead with this handy garden journal. Featuring beautiful illustrations, A Year in the Garden by sisters Nina and Sonya Montenegro, allows you to track what you’re growing, make notes on essential tasks and sketch out favourite flowers form your garden.” —Period Living Magazine
