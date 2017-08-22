Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
What Would Virginia Woolf Do?
And Other Questions I Ask Myself as I Attempt to Age Without Apology
Mid-life is a time when women want to think about purpose, about how to be their best selves, and how to love themselves as they enter the second half of life. They yearn to acknowledge the nostalgia and sadness that comes with aging, but also want to revel in their hard-earned wisdom.
Part memoir and part resource on everything from fashion and skincare to sex and surviving the empty nest, What Would Virginia Woolf Do? is a frank and intimate conversation mixed with anecdotes and honesty, wrapped up in a literary joke. It’s also a destination, a place where readers can nestle in and see what happens when women feel comfortable enough to get real with each other: defy the shame that the culture often throws their way, find solace and laugh out loud, and revel in this new phase of life.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"If only What Would Virginia Woolf Do? was out before I spent the fortune I don't have on supplements and Spanx--I could have saved so much money and worry! This is that manual you've hoped for to help you navigate your apology-free future. Buy several copies, you'll want to share it with your friends."—Annabelle Gurwitch, New York Times bestselling author of I See You Made an Effort
"Nina Lorez Collins is a force of (Mother) Nature. What Would Virginia Woolf Do? is an irreverent, fun, and candid Nina-hosted party you can read in the bath-armed with an ice pack, eucalyptus candle, floral essences, chocolate sundae, or even the perfect cocktail (recipe included). For a much-needed conversation about The Change, join the 'Woolf Pack.' It's a delight."—Sandra Tsing Loh, author of The Madwoman in the Volvo
"This book feels like kicking back after a long day at life with your fierce and funny-as-hell friend who isn't afraid to get frank about how she manages the most maddening issues of mid-life. It's not just informative, it's uplifting-reminding women that we are not alone in this, so we may as well learn from each other and laugh our (sagging) butts off about it together! It'll make you proud to be a 'Woolfer' too."—Amy Spencer, author of Meeting Your Half-Orange: An Utterly Upbeat Guide to Using Dating Optimism to Find Your Perfect Match
"What Would Virginia Woolf Do? is a treat for any of us who were stunned to find out that being forty-five is different than being twenty-five. Nina Lorez Collins is a warm, funny tour guide on this long strange trip we call aging."—Julie Klam, New York Times bestselling author of The Stars in Our Eyes
"Every generation needs its Virgil and its Muse. For women Gen Xers on (or over) the brink of menopause, the two are fused in one: Nina Lorez Collins. In the vital tradition of Gaily Sheehy's Passages, Collins has written THE book on the great mid-life "Change," with its scourges (insomnia, wrinkles) and its gifts (confidence, self-forgiveness). Combining solid research and personal experience, What Would Virginia Woolf Do? lays out the saga of estrogen's retreat with intelligence, humor, generosity, and unflinching candor."—Susan Rieger, author of The Heirs
"I learned a ton from this book. In saying what others can't, won't, or don't, Nina Lorez Collins does midlife women an enormous favor: She tells us what's "normal" at this age (basically, everything) and how to think about, confront, and conquer it. A funny, smart, enlightening What to Expect When You're Expecting Middle Age."—Cathi Hanauer, New York Times bestselling author of The Bitch is Back: Older, Wiser, and (Getting) Happier and Gone