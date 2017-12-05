Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Credit: Elena Seibert
Nina Lorez Collins
Nina Lorez Collins was born in New York City in 1969 and attended Barnard College. She had a long career in book publishing, first as a scout and then as an agent. She completed a Masters in Narrative Medicine at Columbia University and become a certified Life Coach with IPEC. She has four children and lives in Brooklyn, where she is a trustee of The Brooklyn Public Library.Read More
By the Author
What Would Virginia Woolf Do?
When Nina Collins entered her forties she found herself awash in a sea of hormones. As symptoms of perimenopause set in, she began to fear…