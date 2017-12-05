Craft lush, beautiful plants — from succulents and ferns to blooming flowers — with The No Kill Garden, a collection of more than 30 paper, felt, knit, and crocheted projects that bring the outdoors in.



The handcrafted plants offered in this beguiling volume provide the sense of being surrounded by green, luscious plant life, without having to worry about that pesky watering. The No Kill Garden offers a wide variety of plants, from mushrooms and flowers to vines and terrariums, and a broad range of easy-to-follow crafts, including paper, felt, needle-felt, knit, and crochet. The more than 30 projects in this book are not just random flowers or leaves, either — each of the crafted plants is inspired by a specific variety and is accompanied by a lively description of its main characters. Each of the plants is structured for a beginner, so that anyone with an interest in crafting can make them, and is paired with beautiful images of the finished project to delight and inspire readers.