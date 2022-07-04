“Caitlin has an exacting eye, a deep love of nature, and an astonishing ability to create beauty out of natural materials.” —Flora Grubb, owner of Flora Grubb Gardens



“The projects are well organized, with clear, bold photos illustrating each step. . . . recommended for the instruction and diversity of ideas.” —Library Journal



“A book where natural and crafting perfectly meet. . . . [Caitlin Atkinson] is a trifecta of creativity: she is a photographer, stylist, and crafter, and so it is no wonder that her talent and visual sense come through in each project.” —Gardenista



“Bring the outdoors in by putting together one of the 30 projects in photographer Caitlin Atkinson’s Plant Craft—she has a whimsical way with natural materials like foraged branches, cut flowers, and plants.” —Martha Stewart Living



“This book is perfect for people who love gardening but don’t have a yard. It provides decorating tips and expert advice about designing with nature. With 30 step-by-step projects, you’ll learn how to mesh chic style with plants, greenery, driftwood, willow branches, moss and more.” —HGTV



“Fresh and achievable, the ideas come at the perfect time in the change of seasons. What better way to add life to interiors throughout the colder months ahead?” —Sunset



"Step-by-step instructions for 30 projects that make your home a little greener; most are stylish, creative ways to bring living plants inside.” —The Los Angeles Times



“Apartment dwellers, rejoice! With just a few inexpensive materials and a spirited imagination, you can bring the outdoors in with step-by-step projects from author Caitlin Atkinson.” —Better Homes and Gardens



“Delivers lush, knowledgeable, and surprising ways to beautify your home and bring nature into your life—so accessible, you’ll want to start right away!” —The Horticult



“Indoor garden projects are immensely rewarding, bringing renewed life into your home and keeping you connected with nature, which is extra beneficial during the winter months. The Threaded-Leaf Wreath in Plant Craft: 30 Projects That Add Natural Style to Your Home couldn’t be a better-suited uplifting holiday project.” —Powell’s Books Blog



“Full of DIYs that artfully marry home and garden, Plant Craft by Caitlin Atkinson is a boon to anyone looking to keep busy during the winter season. . . . The book’s calm, clean photos feature modern garden projects that are especially accessible for those working with small spaces.” —Garden Collage



“As a garden photographer and former merchandiser and floral designer for an urban garden store, Atkinson has had a lot of practice bringing green indoors. Each example in the book is thoughtfully explained and beautifully photographed.” —Garden Design



“The creativity here is quite astonishing. From making a concrete planter to planting up a chandelier, making photograms from plant juices, wall hangings from air plants and willow spheres for pendant lights, you won't run short of ideas. Popular bonsai, terrariums and kokedama techniques are also covered in depth. The step by step pictures and captions are very easy to follow, and the results beautifully photographed. lf you're bored of static houseplant displays and looking for ways to green up your interior, this inspirational book is for you.” —Garden Answers