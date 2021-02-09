Tarot 500-Piece Puzzle
Tarot 500-Piece Puzzle

by

RP Studio

Kit / ISBN-13: 9780762474851

USD: $20  /  CAD: $26

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

PAGE COUNT: 32

Kit
Indulge your love of fortune-telling with the Tarot Puzzle, a deluxe 500-piece puzzle celebrating the cards of the Major and Minor Arcana.
  • 500-PIECE PUZZLE: Printed on high-quality stock, this full-color puzzle includes 500 printed pieces that highlight tarot cards and readings. Finished puzzle measures approximately 16 X 20".
  • BEAUTIFUL ILLUSTRATIONS: Beloved cards of the Major and Minor Arcana (The Star, The Lovers, etc.) are represented on this stunning puzzle image.
  • DELUXE CASE: This puzzle comes housed in a fully-illustrated box (wafer-sealed) for secure storage.
  • BONUS BOOKLET: Flip through an informative, 32-page illustrated booklet (5 X 6") complete with information on all 78 cards and classic readings to perform (Past-Present-Future, Celtic Cross, etc.)

