Instagram superstar and poet Nikita Gill returns to her roots with her most personal collection yet, including more than 20 poems exclusive to the US edition.
I took my worries out
and laid them carefully on the kitchen table.
Then began the slow but rewarding task
of fixing everything that needed more love.
Nikita Gill shares a collection of poems crafted as the world went into lockdown, tackles themes such as mental health and loneliness, and the precarity of hope. Through the life cycle of a star, she invites the reader to feel connected to the universe, taking us on a journey through the five stages of grief to the five stages of hope.
This collection includes the phenomenal “Love in the Time of Coronavirus,” which was shared across social media over 20,000 times, as well as Gill's poems of strength and hope, “How to Be Strong” and “Silver Linings.” Where Hope Comes From is fully illustrated with beautiful line drawings by the author.
All because everything is forbidden now,
I want to go up to the top of the Eiffel Tower
and sing at the top of my lungs.
Praise for Nikita Gill:
"If you're not already familiar with Gill, you should be. The British-Indian writer has been called 'the voice of the generation'--and with [545,000] and-counting followers on Instagram alone, she just might be."—Bustle
"Strikingly relatable.... [Nikita Gill is] one of the most celebrated poets of this generation."—Marie Claire
"Most traditional fairytales suck.... But Nikita Gill's Fierce Fairytales picks apart these old-fashioned tropes and reimagines the classics with a 2018 twist. Because princesses can be fearless, too."—HelloGiggles
"Nikita's writing seamlessly blends entertaining poetic narratives with highly inspirational messages. Her creativity in transforming classic fairytales makes for an engaging read--especially for women. These poems and stories will leave you feeling empowered and wanting to see more work from this incredibly talented writer."—YourTango
"Gill is especially interested in exploring emotions, and the beautiful but sometimes painful marks that important people leave on your life."—Refinery29