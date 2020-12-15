Instagram superstar and poet Nikita Gill returns to her roots with her most personal collection yet, including more than 20 poems exclusive to the US edition.



I took my worries out

and laid them carefully on the kitchen table.

Then began the slow but rewarding task

of fixing everything that needed more love.



Nikita Gill shares a collection of poems crafted as the world went into lockdown, tackles themes such as mental health and loneliness, and the precarity of hope. Through the life cycle of a star, she invites the reader to feel connected to the universe, taking us on a journey through the five stages of grief to the five stages of hope.



This collection includes the phenomenal “Love in the Time of Coronavirus,” which was shared across social media over 20,000 times, as well as Gill's poems of strength and hope, “How to Be Strong” and “Silver Linings.” Where Hope Comes From is fully illustrated with beautiful line drawings by the author.



All because everything is forbidden now,

I want to go up to the top of the Eiffel Tower

and sing at the top of my lungs.