Back to Earth
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Back to Earth

What Life in Space Taught Me About Our Home Planet—And Our Mission to Protect It

by

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549187063

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: October 12th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Science / Space Science

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable
ebook Hardcover
Inspired by insights gained in spaceflight, a NASA astronaut offers key lessons to empower Earthbound readers to fight climate change

When Nicole Stott first saw Earth from space, she realized how interconnected we are and knew she had to help protect our planetary home.

In Back to Earth, Stott imparts essential lessons in problem-solving, survival, and crisis response that each of us can practice to make change. She knows we can overcome differences to address global issues, because she saw this every day on the International Space Station. Stott shares stories from her spaceflight and insights from scientists, activists, and changemakers working to solve our greatest environmental challenges. She learns about the complexities of Earth’s biodiversity from NASA engineers working to enable life in space and from scientists protecting life on Earth for future generations. Ultimately, Stott reveals how we each have the power to respect our planetary home and one another by living our lives like crewmates, not passengers, on an inspiring shared mission

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews