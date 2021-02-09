Nicole Stott
Nicole Stott is an astronaut, aquanaut, and an artist who spent over one hundred days in space aboard the International Space Station. After a twenty-eight year career with NASA, she founded the Space for Art Foundation, and she speaks to audiences around the world including the Vatican and the United Nations' historic Paris Agreement gathering. She is featured in National Geographic's One Strange Rock. Nicole lives in Florida with her family.Read More
By the Author
Back to Earth
Inspired by insights gained in spaceflight, a NASA astronaut offers key lessons to empower Earthbound readers to fight climate changeWhen Nicole Stott first saw Earth from space, she realized how interconnected we are and knew…