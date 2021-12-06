Partisans
Partisans

The Conservative Revolutionaries Who Remade American Politics in the 1990s

by Nicole Hemmer

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781541646889

USD: $30  /  CAD: $38

ON SALE: August 30th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / History / United States / 20th Century

PAGE COUNT: 368

A bold new history of modern conservatism that finds its origins in the populist right-wing politics of the 1990s 
 
Ronald Reagan has long been lionized for building a conservative coalition sustained by an optimistic vision of American exceptionalism, small government, and free markets. But as historian Nicole Hemmer reveals, the Reagan coalition was short-lived; it fell apart as soon as its charismatic leader left office. In the 1990s — a decade that has yet to be recognized as the breeding ground for today’s polarizing politics — changing demographics and the emergence of a new political-entertainment media fueled the rise of combative far-right politicians and pundits. These partisans, from Pat Buchanan and Newt Gingrich to Rush Limbaugh and Laura Ingraham, forged a new American right that emphasized anti-globalism, appeals to white resentment, and skepticism about democracy itself.  
 
Partisans is essential reading for anyone seeking to understand the crisis of American politics today. 

