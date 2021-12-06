Nicole Hemmer
Nicole Hemmer is a political historian and associate research scholar with the Obama Presidency Oral History project at Columbia University. The cofounder of Made by History, the historical analysis section of the Washington Post, she writes regularly for the New York Times, CNN, Vox, and Politico. She lives in New York.Read More
By the Author
Partisans
A bold new history of modern conservatism that finds its origins in the populist right-wing politics of the 1990s Ronald Reagan has long been lionized for building a conservative coalition sustained by an optimistic vision of American exceptionalism, small government, and free…