The End of the Wild
Now available in paperback, this timely coming of age novel takes on the controversial issues of fracking and environmental protection.Read More
Stay away from my woods.
Eleven-year-old Fern doesn’t have the easiest life. Her stepfather is out of work, and she’s responsible for putting dinner on the table–not to mention keeping her wild younger brothers out of trouble. The woods near their home is her only refuge, where she finds food and plays with her neighbor’s dog. But when a fracking company rolls into town, her special grove could be ripped away, and no one else seems to care.
Her stepfather needs the money that a job with the frackers could bring to their family, and her wealthy grandfather likes the business it brings to their town. Even her best friend doesn’t understand what the land means to Fern. With no one on her side, how can she save the forest that has protected her for so long?
The acclaimed author of Wonder at the Edge of the World weaves a poignant story about life on the poverty line, the environment, friendship and family–and, most of all, finding your place in the world.
Praise
Praise for The End of the Wild:
A New York Times Book Review Editor's Choice
A Parents' Choice Award Winner
A Charlotte Huck Award Honor Book
A New York Public Library Best Books for Kids
A Kirkus Best Middle-Grade Book
An Outstanding Science Trade Book for Students
A Best STEM Trade Books for Students K-12
A Georgia Children's Book Award Nominee
A Minnesota Book Awards Middle Grade Winner
"Helget sets her plot in motion carefully and with so much attention to real-world detail, you can almost hear the difficult discussions it will provoke in our current polarized landscape."—The New York Times
* "This nuanced take on a pressing issue is an important one. Middle-grade readers will find much to think about in this beautifully written story."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "Helget confronts substantial subjects like poverty, environmentalism, and mental illness, injecting humor and hope to provide balance. Without lecturing, she encourages readers to be thoughtful and curious."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "Helget has penned a rich narrative, laced with astute observations on poverty, grief, forgiveness, and environmental concerns.... An uncommonly fine account of perseverance and understanding in the face of adversity."—Booklist, starred review
"A stunning take on the environment, broken families, poverty, forgiveness, and death. Helget writes with grace, elegance, and humor about coming of age in a flawed world filled with beauty and peril. A poignant, uplifting, and entirely gripping read."—Pete Hautman, National Book Award winning author of Godless
"A big-hearted, generous story about loving one's self, one's community, and the environment. Fern is a stellar heroine, full of grace, intelligence, and resilience."—Jewell Parker Rhodes, award-winning author of Towers Falling
"Sensitive storytelling and richly drawn characters.... A thought-provoking, timely book that's sure to prompt lively discussion, and a powerful example of nature-writing for children."—Kate Hannigan, author of The Detective's Assistant
"An excellent book for readers interested in exploring a complex contemporary environmental issue.... A strong addition on a timely and important topic."—School Library Journal
"The discussion of fracking is balanced and leaves ultimate judgment up to the reader.... This book is well written and well worth inclusion in a collection."—School Library Connection
"With impressive pacing and precise, lyrical descriptions of the rural Michigan landscape and the diverse characters who make their home there, Helget crafts a remarkably even-handed story of a controversial topic."—BCCB
Praise for Wonder at the Edge of the World:A Bank Street College Best Children's Book
* "If ever a girl could make her mark on the world, it is Hallelujah Wonder.... With [her] at the helm, Wonder is full-blown adventure tinged with mysticism, intelligence, and the spirit of discovery."—Booklist, starred review
"As in Jacqueline Kelly's The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate, Lu's main focus is scientific exploration, and her informative musings will have readers wanting to do scientific research of their own.... An informative and richly detailed historical adventure."—School Library Journal
"Pulse-quickening exploits and taut descriptions will keep readers riveted.... Helget's tale celebrates the curiosity and mystery of life."—Kirkus Reviews
"Readers looking for a plucky heroine may find it a good fit."—VOYA