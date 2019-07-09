Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Great Jeff
Perfect for fans of Gary D. Schmidt comes the companion to the modern classic Firegirl from acclaimed writer Tony Abbott — now in paperback!Read More
Life hasn’t been great for Jeff Hicks. After years at his beloved St. Catherine’s, he’s forced to spend eighth grade in the public middle school, which he hates. He’s no longer speaking to his former best friend, Tom Bender, because of “that burned girl” Jessica Feeney. But worst of all, his family is changing, and it’s not for the better.
When his mom comes home announcing that she’s lost her job, Jeff begins to worry about things far beyond his years: How will they pay the rent? Will his absentee dad step up and save the day? Is his mom drinking too much? And ultimately, where will they live?
The Great Jeff is a powerful look at the life of a troubled boy who finds his life spiraling out of control.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Great Jeff:
—Kirkus
"A moving, realistic coming-of-age tale."
*"...an exquisitely moving yet completely age-appropriate dive into a kid's experience of impoverishment."—BCCB, starred review
"...a hopeful coming-of-age story that portrays the challenges of poverty in a realistic and relatable way."—Booklist
"A powerful and realistic story of a boy coming of age with a family in crisis."—School Library Journal
"For fans of Firegirl, this follow-up is a must-read...this novel is a solid addition to any library."—School Library Connection
Praise for Firegirl:* "Tom's connection to Jessica changes his perspective on himself, his peers and friendship, and underscores the reward of reaching out to another.... This novel maybe be brief, but it leaves a big impact."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "This isn't the usual book about adjustment to differences; instead, Abbot brilliantly explores the kids' struggle to manage this intrusion of abnormality into their lives.... An understanding yet thought-provoking novel."
—The Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books, starred review
"A touching story of friendship that is easy to read yet hard to forget."
—School Library Journal
"In this poignant story, readers will recognize that even by doing small acts of kindness, people stand to gain more than they lose."
—Booklist
"Jeff's search to understand himself and the harsh world around him is breathtaking."—Patricia Reilly Giff, author of Newbery honor winners Pictures of Hollis Woods and Lily's Crossing
"In a body of stellar work, The Great Jeff may be Abbott's finest."—Nora Raleigh Baskin, award winning author of Anything But Typical, Ruby on the Outside, and Nine, Ten: A September 11 Story