Awaken the dormant dreams in your heart and start paving a path toward freedom and healing.





Sometimes life smacks us upside the head while we are looking the other way. We get knocked down and struggle to get back up. But your past struggles do not determine your future.





Using the pain of her past, Nicole Crank walks you through the hurdles meant to keep you down, which will, in turn, bring you closer to God. I Will Thrive gives you the courage to look at your past and be able to declare freedom from fear–allowing a daring spirit to rise up in those who have forgotten how to be brave. This freedom awakens the fight that’s inside of you to stand up to the enemy and dream again.





Regardless of what happened to you or even because of you, God’s plan for you always has a hope and a future, and it never changes. You’ll learn to find healing and happiness in every day.