Nicole Crank

After becoming highly successful in leadership in the corporate world, Nicole Crank yielded that life to answer the call to help others. Through her dynamic, powerful, and practical speaking, Nicole has helped thousands of people overcome their obstacles and live the life that was created for them since before the beginning of time. Nicole Crank is an international conference speaker, blogger, mega-Pastor, and author. She and her husband, David, are the founders and lead pastors of FaithChurch.com with four church campuses in St. Louis, Missouri and two campuses in the West Palm Beach, Florida area.