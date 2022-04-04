An acclaimed philosopher argues that living life to the fullest requires seeing life through the lens of beauty



Say you and your friend often go hiking. One day, they propose that you go skydiving instead. You’re wavering, and they deliver a rousing speech. They tell you, Come on, you only live once! You relent. Why?



In This Beauty, philosopher Nick Riggle investigates the things we say to inspire each other and ourselves: seize the day, treat yourself, you only live once. Riggle calls them existential imperatives, and they present a conundrum. They are at best vague, at worst stupid. And yet these exhortations can’t help but be profound. Drawing on insights from aesthetics and from his experiences as a professional skater, academic, and new father, Riggle argues that these phrases shock us out of our routines and key us into the beauty of life.



Insightful and deeply humane, This Beauty offers a personal and searching inquiry into the mystery of life’s beauty.