True Believer
True Believer

by Nicholas Sparks

Trade Paperback
On Sale

May 2, 2023

Page Count

368 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538743270

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

Description

Part love story, part ghost story, this unforgettable New York Times bestseller follows a science journalist and a North Carolina librarian who dare to believe in the impossible.

Jeremy Marsh is the ultimate New Yorker: handsome, almost always dressed in black, and part of the media elite. An expert on debunking the supernatural, with a regular column in Scientific American, he’s just made his first appearance on national TV. When he receives a letter from the tiny town of Boone Creek, North Carolina, about ghostly lights that appear in a legend-shrouded cemetery, he can’t resist driving down to investigate.

Here, in this tightly knit community, Lexie Darnell runs the town’s library, just as her mother did before the accident that left Lexie an orphan. Disappointed by past relationships, including one that lured her away from home, she is sure of one thing: her future is in Boone Creek, close to her grandmother and all the other people she loves.

Jeremy expects to spend a quick week in “the sticks” before speeding back to the city. But from the moment he sets eyes on Lexie, he is intrigued and attracted to this beautiful woman who speaks with a soft drawl and confounding honesty. And Lexie, while hesitating to trust this outsider, finds herself thinking of Jeremy more than she cares to admit. Now, if they're to be together, Jeremy Marsh must make a difficult choice: return to the life he knows, or do something he’s never done before—take a giant leap of faith.

A story about taking chances and following your heart, True Believer will make you believe in the miracle of love.

