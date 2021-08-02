The Hated Cage
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Hated Cage

An American Tragedy in Britain’s Most Terrifying Prison

by Nicholas Guyatt

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781541645646

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $21.99

ON SALE: April 5th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / History / United States / 19th Century

PAGE COUNT: 368

ebook

A leading historian reveals the never-before-told story of a doomed British prison and the massacre of its American prisoners of war

After the War of 1812, more than five thousand American sailors were marooned in Dartmoor Prison on a barren English plain; the conflict was over but they had been left to rot by their government. Although they shared a common nationality, the men were divided by race: nearly a thousand were Black, and at the behest of the white prisoners, Dartmoor became the first racially segregated prison in US history.

The Hated Cage documents the extraordinary but separate communities these men built within the prison—and the terrible massacre of nine Americans by prison guards that destroyed these worlds. As white people in the United States debated whether they could live alongside African Americans in freedom, could Dartmoor’s Black and white Americans band together in captivity? Drawing on extensive new material, The Hated Cage is a gripping account of this forgotten history.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews