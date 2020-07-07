Kings of the Wyld: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *



A retired group of legendary mercenaries get the band back together for one last impossible mission in this award-winning debut epic fantasy.





“Fantastic, funny, ferocious.” – Sam Sykes





WINNER OF THE DAVID GEMMELL MORNINGSTAR AWARD FOR BEST FANTASY DEBUT. WINNER OF THE REDDIT/FANTASY AWARD FOR BEST DEBUT FANTASY NOVEL.





Clay Cooper and his band were once the best of the best, the most feared and renowned crew of mercenaries this side of the Heartwyld.Their glory days long past, the mercs have grown apart and grown old, fat, drunk, or a combination of the three. Then an ex-bandmate turns up at Clay’s door with a plea for help–the kind of mission that only the very brave or the very stupid would sign up for.