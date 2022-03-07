Defeating Big Government Socialism

In nearly every community in our country, Americans are arguing over critical race theory in our schools, vaccine mandates, tax increases, rising inflation and cost of living, online censorship, and a host of other issues. Nearly every one of these fights can be boiled down into simple questions about how we want America to be: Do we want big government, or limited government? Do we want to work hard, keep what we earn, and take care of our family and friends, or do we want government to decide who gets what, who wins, and who loses? Do we want our children to learn how to think in school – or what to think in school?



Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich analyzes these questions, describes what polling shows Americans want to achieve, and lays out how we can achieve these goals.



Americans can choose to reject the values of the big government socialists (who have taken over the modern Democratic party, the news and entertainment media, and academia) and return to principles which allow us to pursue life, liberty, and happiness.



In this book, Gingrich describes how big government socialism has infiltrated the fabric of America, offer ways for everyday Americans to overcome its influence and create a successful and prosperous future for America.