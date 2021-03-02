Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

The Panther
The Panther

by Nelson DeMille

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Oct 16, 2012

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781455521685

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

New York Times bestselling author Nelson DeMille returns with another heart-pounding John Corey thriller—this time including Corey’s FBI agent wife Kate Mayfield… and their mission is to catch an elusive terrorist mastermind before he catches them.

Anti-Terrorist Task Force agent John Corey and his wife, FBI agent Kate Mayfield, have been posted overseas to Sana'a, Yemen-one of the most dangerous places in the Middle East. While there, they will be working with a small team to track down one of the masterminds behind the USS Cole bombing: a high-ranking Al Qaeda operative known as The Panther. Ruthless and elusive, he's wanted for multiple terrorist acts and murders-and the U.S. government is determined to bring him down, no matter the cost. As latecomers to a deadly game, John and Kate don't know the rules, the players, or the score. What they do know is that there is more to their assignment than meets the eye-and that the hunters are about to become the hunted.

Filled with breathtaking plot turns and told in John Corey's inimitable voice, The Panther is a brilliant depiction of one of the most treacherous countries in the world and raises disturbing questions about whether we can ever know who our enemies – or our allies – really are.

A John Corey Novel