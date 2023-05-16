Running the Rift

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

I am honored beyond belief to have been selected by Barbara Kingsolver for the Bellwether Prize, and I am grateful to her for her devotion to fiction in support of social change. Akil Pinckney, National Writers United Service Organization administrator, was always kind and patient, and his assistance proved invaluable. My editor, Kathy Pories, has been teacher, listener, guide, and so much more. My copy editor, Rachel Careau, brought my words to a careful polish. I am thankful to everyone at Algonquin for their kindness, their time, and their hard work, especially Ina Stern, Sarah Rose Nordgren, and Megan Fishmann. Special thanks to managing editor Brunson Hoole for his patience with my never-ending changes. My agent, Daniel Lazar, has given me great advice and lots of book wisdom.

When I first started to write this book, I found Dr. Alexandre Kimenyi's Web site. I wrote to him, and he immediately wrote back, and that was the start of a long and dear friendship with him and with his wife, Mathilde Mukantabana. This book would never have come to be if it weren't for their time, advice, mentorship, and love. Both Kimenyi and Mathilde have worked tirelessly to educate the world about genocide and to make this world a place in which genocide will never happen again. Kimenyi died suddenly on June 11, 2010. His passing leaves a void in many lives, but his work lives on in all of us. VCCA gave me a beautiful place to complete my final draft and the time in which to do it. Mark Bizimana shared his life with me, answered all my questions, and taught me that hope is always possible. Patrick Nduwimana, eight-hundred-meter runner for the Burundi Olympic team, taught me to love the eight-hundred-meter race, which I never thought possible. Jean Nganji provided advice, translation help, personal stories, and laughter when I most needed it. Euthalie Nyirabega was my Rwandan rock. She gave me sustenance and wisdom and introduced me to urwagwa. Tate—Julienne Nkundabiga—and Sophie Kantengwa made me feel welcome in their home. Beatrice Ufutingabire lent her name to my character and made sure that the women I wrote about were strong. Derick Burleson wrote the book of poetry that started me on this path and was kind enough to let me share the incident of McDonald's in Kigali. Rosamond Carr nurtured my body and my spirit. Her death in 2006 left a hole in the world. The children of her Imbabazi orphanage gave me inspiration and love. I spent many hours traversing Rwanda with Danny Bizimana, and I am grateful for his driving, his stories, and his company. His wife, Kayitesi Médiatrice, gave freely of her hospitality and taught me to eat ugali with my fingers. Jean Marie Kiguge took me to Nyamata, even though it was difficult. Noheli Twagiramungu read my work and helped me with my Kinyarwanda. Th