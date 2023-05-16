Search
Running the Rift
A Novel
Winner of the Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction, Naomi Benaron has written a stunning and gorgeous novel that—through the eyes of one unforgettable boy— explores a country’s unraveling, its tentative new beginning, and the love that binds its people together.
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
I am honored beyond belief to have been selected by Barbara Kingsolver for the Bellwether Prize, and I am grateful to her for her devotion to fiction in support of social change. Akil Pinckney, National Writers United Service Organization administrator, was always kind and patient, and his assistance proved invaluable. My editor, Kathy Pories, has been teacher, listener, guide, and so much more. My copy editor, Rachel Careau, brought my words to a careful polish. I am thankful to everyone at Algonquin for their kindness, their time, and their hard work, especially Ina Stern, Sarah Rose Nordgren, and Megan Fishmann. Special thanks to managing editor Brunson Hoole for his patience with my never-ending changes. My agent, Daniel Lazar, has given me great advice and lots of book wisdom.
When I first started to write this book, I found Dr. Alexandre Kimenyi's Web site. I wrote to him, and he immediately wrote back, and that was the start of a long and dear friendship with him and with his wife, Mathilde Mukantabana. This book would never have come to be if it weren't for their time, advice, mentorship, and love. Both Kimenyi and Mathilde have worked tirelessly to educate the world about genocide and to make this world a place in which genocide will never happen again. Kimenyi died suddenly on June 11, 2010. His passing leaves a void in many lives, but his work lives on in all of us. VCCA gave me a beautiful place to complete my final draft and the time in which to do it. Mark Bizimana shared his life with me, answered all my questions, and taught me that hope is always possible. Patrick Nduwimana, eight-hundred-meter runner for the Burundi Olympic team, taught me to love the eight-hundred-meter race, which I never thought possible. Jean Nganji provided advice, translation help, personal stories, and laughter when I most needed it. Euthalie Nyirabega was my Rwandan rock. She gave me sustenance and wisdom and introduced me to urwagwa. Tate—Julienne Nkundabiga—and Sophie Kantengwa made me feel welcome in their home. Beatrice Ufutingabire lent her name to my character and made sure that the women I wrote about were strong. Derick Burleson wrote the book of poetry that started me on this path and was kind enough to let me share the incident of McDonald's in Kigali. Rosamond Carr nurtured my body and my spirit. Her death in 2006 left a hole in the world. The children of her Imbabazi orphanage gave me inspiration and love. I spent many hours traversing Rwanda with Danny Bizimana, and I am grateful for his driving, his stories, and his company. His wife, Kayitesi Médiatrice, gave freely of her hospitality and taught me to eat ugali with my fingers. Jean Marie Kiguge took me to Nyamata, even though it was difficult. Noheli Twagiramungu read my work and helped me with my Kinyarwanda.
Kansas City Star Top 100 Books of 2012
Seattle Times’ 25 Best Books of 2012 list
BookBrowse’s Favorite Books for 2012
"In Naomi Benaron's Running the Rift, a novel full of unspeakable strife but also joy, humor, and love, "hope always [chases] close on the heels of despair," thanks to a writer who knows when to keep a steady pace and when to explode into an all-out sprint." —O, The Oprah Magazine
"Running the Rift encourages us to see the world as a whole, despite the simmering divisions that constantly threaten to erupt. The genocide scars Jean Patrick and scuttles his personal Olympic dream. But other seemingly impossible dreams are realized in this accomplished, comprehending and generous first novel." —Kansas City Star
“Running the Rift does not spare readers the horrors of the violence in Rwanda, but never loses sight of the beauty—the love and, yes, the hope—that persists even amid such a desperate situation." —The Wichita Eagle
“This well written and well researched novel is an impressive debut.”—The Seattle Times
"An auspicious debut . . . Having worked extensively with genocide survivor groups in Rwanda, Benaron clearly acquired a very lucid sense of her characters' lives and of the horrors they endured. Her story tells, with compelling clarity, of Rwandan Tutsi youth, Jean Patrick Nkuba--who dreams of becoming Rwanda's first Olympic medalist. It's a dream he must postpone for more than a decade as the internecine savagery, Hutu vs. Tutsi, slaughters millions and derails the lives of countless others. While it would be counterintuitive to pronounce this a winning, feel-good story, there is something to be said for hope restored. And Naomi Benaron's characters say it well."—The Daily Beast
"This debut novel set against the backdrop of Rwanda's ethnic conflict is a powerful coming-of-age story that highlights the best and worst of human nature."—Christian Science Monitor
"Benaron's focus on this one young man is part of the book's brilliance . . . Benaron writes beautifully about the pain and exhilaration of being an Olympic-level runner (she's a triathlete) . . . It's unbearable, Benaron's genius is that we read on despite it." —BookPage
"This debut novel won the Bellwether Prize, created and funded by author Barbara Kingsolver to promote fiction that addresses issues of social justice. A more fitting choice would be hard to find." —Shelf Awareness
“In a finely crafted story of dreams, illusions, hard reality, and reaching the other side of fear, Benaron has bestowed upon the world a story that illuminates events on a national scale by showing their effects at the personal level.”—ForeWord Reviews
"Benaron accomplishes the improbable feat of wringing genuine loveliness from unspeakable horror . . . It is a testament to Benaron's skill that a novel about genocide . . . conveys so profoundly the joys of family, friendship, and community." —Publishers Weekly, starred review
“Awarded the prestigious Bellwether Prize for its treatment of compelling social issues, Benaron’s first novel is a gripping, frequently distressing portrait of destruction and ultimate redemption... Benaron sheds a crystalline beacon on an alarming episode in global history, and her charismatic protagonist leaves an indelible impression.”—Booklist
"First novelist Benaron, who has actively worked with refugee groups, won the 2010 Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction for this unflinching and beautifully crafted account of a people and their survival. In addition, she compellingly details the growth and rigorous training of a young athlete. . . Highly recommended; readers who loved Khaled Hosseini's The Kite Runner will appreciate."—Library Journal, starred review
"The politics will be familiar to those who have followed Africa’s crises (or seen Hotel Rwanda), but where Benaron shines is in her tender descriptions of Rwandan’s natural beauty and in her creation of Jean Patrick, a hero whose noble innocence and genuine human warmth are impossible not to love." —Kirkus Reviews, starred review
“Rich characterization and insights about Rwandan culture make this book a pleasure to read, and Jean Patrick impossible not to root for . . . Running the Rift is a profound display of imagination and empathy. Benaron writes like Jean Patrick runs, with the heart of a lion.”
—The Dallas Morning News
“[Benaron] writes with an earnest clarity, bringing the boy to manhood and imparting to readers a culturally rich and unflinching story of resilience and resistance.”
—Chicago Tribune, editor’s choice
“A novel full of unspeakable strife but also joy, humor, and love.”
—O: The Oprah Magazine
“A powerful coming-of-age story that highlights the best and the worst of human nature.”
—The Christian Science Monitor
“[An] unflinching and beautifully crafted account of a people and their survival. In addition, she compellingly details the growth and rigorous training of a young athlete . . . Highly recommended; readers who loved Khaled Hosseini’s The Kite Runner will appreciate.”
—Library Journal, starred review
