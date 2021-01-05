The vibrant, sprawling saga of Empress Maria Theresa, one of the most renowned women rulers in history, and three of her extraordinary daughters: elegant and artistic Maria Christina, Duchess of Teschen; Maria Carolina, courageous queen of Naples; and the world-famous Marie Antoinette, doomed queen of France.



Unfolding against an irresistible backdrop of brilliant courts from Vienna to Versailles, embracing the exotic lure of Naples and Sicily, this epic history of Maria Theresa and her daughters is a tour de force of desire, adventure, ambition, treachery, sorrow, and glory.



Each of these women’s lives was packed with passion and heart-stopping suspense. Maria Theresa inherited her father’s thrones at the age of twenty-three and was immediately attacked on all sides by foreign powers confident that a woman would to be too weak to defend herself. Maria Christina, a gifted artist, who alone among her sisters succeeded in marrying for love, would face the same dangers that destroyed the monarchy in France. Resourceful Maria Carolina would usher in the golden age of Naples only to then face the deadly whirlwind of Napoleon. And, finally, Marie Antoinette, the doomed queen whose stylish excesses and captivating notoriety have masked the truth about her husband and herself for two hundred and fifty years.



Vividly written and deeply researched, In the Shadow of the Empress is the vibrant, riveting story of four remarkable women who changed the course of history.