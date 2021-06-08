Renegade
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Renegade

An Anonymous Justice novel

by Nancy Allen

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549166259

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: March 22nd 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Trade Paperback

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews