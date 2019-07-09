I Know an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly

This favorite, funny folk song illustrated with bright, irresistible pictures will delight babies and toddlers. The board book format is perfect for little hands to hold and young children will enjoy pointing to all the animals the old lady swallows–beginning with a fly, and continuing to include a spider, bird, cat, dog, goat, and cow–before she finally goes too far and swallows a horse. Now, she’s full of course!



With its playful rhythm, rhyme, and repetition, this is a perfect read-aloud for little ones and ideal for tucking into a stroller.