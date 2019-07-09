Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

I Know an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly

I Know an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly

Illustrated by

This favorite, funny folk song illustrated with bright, irresistible pictures will delight babies and toddlers. The board book format is perfect for little hands to hold and young children will enjoy pointing to all the animals the old lady swallows–beginning with a fly, and continuing to include a spider, bird, cat, dog, goat, and cow–before she finally goes too far and swallows a horse. Now, she’s full of course!

With its playful rhythm, rhyme, and repetition, this is a perfect read-aloud for little ones and ideal for tucking into a stroller.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Nursery Rhymes

On Sale: March 3rd 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780316537339

LB Kids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: New edition

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews