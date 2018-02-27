Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Children of Willesden Lane

The Children of Willesden Lane

A True Story of Hope and Survival During World War II (Young Readers Edition)

by

Adapted by

by

Read by

Fourteen-year-old Lisa Jura was a musical prodigy who hoped to become a concert pianist. But when Hitler’s armies advanced on pre-war Vienna, Lisa’s parents were forced to make a difficult decision. Able to secure passage for only one of their three daughters through the Kindertransport, they chose to send gifted Lisa to London for safety.

As she yearned to be reunited with her family while she lived in a home for refugee children on Willesden Lane, Lisa’s music became a beacon of hope. A memoir of courage, survival, and the power of music to uplift the human spirit, this compelling tribute to one special young woman and the lives she touched will both educate and inspire young readers.

Featuring line art throughout and B&W photos.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Historical

On Sale: March 27th 2018

Price: $19.98

ISBN-13: 9781549141607

Edition: Unabridged

"A tale of one young woman's courage ... hopeful, personal, and true."—Los Angeles Times
