Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nothing Happened
IT’S MUCH ADO . . . ABOUT EVERYTHING.
This modern-day retelling of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing takes place at the idyllic Camp Dogberry, where sisters Bee and Hana Leonato have lived their whole lives. Their parents own the place, and every summer they look forward to leading little campers in crafts, swimming in the lake, playing capture the flag and Sproutball, and of course, throwing legendary counselor parties.
This year, the camp drama isn’t just on the improv stage. Bee and longtime counselor Ben have a will-they-or-won’t-they romance that’s complicated by events that happened-or didn’t happen-last summer. Meanwhile, Hana is falling hard for the kind but insecure Claudia, putting them both in the crosshairs of resident troublemaker John, who spreads a vicious rumor that could tear them apart.
As the counselors juggle their camp responsibilities with simmering drama that comes to a head at the Fourth of July sparkler party, they’ll have to swallow their pride and find the courage to untangle the truth, whether it leads to heartbreak or happily ever after.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"NOTHING HAPPENED is an unputdownable read that's both hilarious and heartfelt. Shakespeare fans will be delighted by Booth's clever reworking of Much Ado and those new to the bard will find themselves hooked. You'll never want summer at Camp Dogberry to end!"—Stephanie Kate Strohm, author of Prince in Disguise
Accolades
Rainbow List 2019
BNTeen: 36 of Our Most Anticipated May YA Books, 2018 (selection)
Advocate: 11 LGBT-Themed Books for Kids (selection, 2018)
BN Teen Blog: 6 of the Best Contemporary YA Retellings of 2018 (selection)
"With its vibrant, diverse cast and respectful depiction of mental health issues, this playful adaption of Much Ado about Nothing isn't just for Shakespeare lovers."—Booklist